Are you searching for a bike?

We track down and prepare it specifically for you!
Road
Gravel
Triathlon

The jury's choice of our pre-owned bicycles

Choose from one of our 3 top models or enter our bicycle park of certified pre-owned bikes.

8.6/10
FSC Chrono Pro Team Sram Force
FSC
FSC Chrono Pro Team Sram Force Noir / Blanc
SizeCaliperMechanicalPower meter?
starting at €1,000€2,000.00 new
10.0/10
Trek Domane SL 6 Shimano 105 Di2 12v
Trek
Trek Domane SL 6 Shimano 105 Di2 12v Bleu
SizeDiscElectronic
starting at €3,600€4,750.00 new
9.0/10
Girs Oscar Sram Red eTap
Girs
Girs Oscar Sram Red eTap Noir / Orange
SizeCaliperElectronic
starting at €1,985€3,500.00 new
bmc
canyon
giant
scott
specialized
trek
They are talking about us…
Le magazine n°1 des pratiquants
Ciklet achète des vélos et les reconditionne avec un process de 34 points de contrôle…
N° 551 janvier 2023
Toutes les actualités du vélo de route, vtt, gravel
Accéder au haut de gamme au prix de l’occasion. Le tout en toute confiance !
22 février 2023
Un média gravel, bikepacking et aventure qui traite de l'actualité différemment
…de nouvelles pistes pour nos lecteurs en quête de la bonne occase : acheter un vélo révisé Ciklet
4 mars 2023
Le 1er magazine destiné aux cyclistes axé 100% forme et entraînement
Acheter un vélo certifié Ciklet, c’est la possibilité d’accéder au haut de gamme au prix de l’occasion
9 mars 2023
See our reviews onTrustpilot
Certified by experts

Certified by experts

12 month warranty

12 month warranty

14-day trial

14-day trial

Payment in several instalments

Payment in several instalments

Reachable by phone

Reachable by phone

Fast delivery

Fast delivery

Wheels configuration

Wheels configuration

Click and collect

Click and collect

Our network of partnering bicycle shops
Advice & news

Tips and news around used road bikes on our blog and our YouTube channel.

Cikrets
New vs. used vs. reconditioned bicycles: Which one is for you?
New vs. used vs. reconditioned bicycles: Which one is for you?
Buying a bicycle, whether it’s a new or second-hand bike, should be a considered decision that requires weighing up all the pros and cons to make the right decision. In any case, what I like to say, both buying brand-new or second-hand will give you a bicycle that’s simply new to you. The classic, most…
News
Ciklet Cycle #3 or how to acquire loads of bicycles
Ciklet Cycle #3 or how to acquire loads of bicycles
This is the continuation of my series on the entrepreneurial side of Ciklet, episode three. It’s been already three months since I last took the time to write down what we did and achieved, have a look at episode two from May or even the first article from March to learn everything about how we…
News
Ciklet goes Tour de France
Ciklet goes Tour de France
Ciklet is looking forward to its first participation at l’étape du Tour, which takes place in the Alps in Briançon on July 10, 2022 after a 2-year break. You know the Tour de France but not l’étape du Tour? Since 1993, this event offers to ride one of the mountain stages of the Tour de…
Reviews: what our customers say
True professionals

The Ciklet team is passionate, attentive and very professional. I really appreciated the wide choice of bikes and the meticulous advice. Thanks to them.David · August 16, 2022

Trust, transparency and reliability

I was looking for a buyer for my Trek Emonda, I had a lot of requests but it was the Ciklet team that won me over with their fast and objective communication. The online quote feature is great and reassuring. Their network of bike shops guarantees perfect packaging and delivery without any nasty surprises. Instant transfer on the day of reception! In short: a perfect transaction! Thanks to the team.Alex · September 3, 2022

First-class experience

Very pro, Ciklet is serious! I was very happy to sell my S-Works to Ciklet. Instant bank transfer on the spot after inspection of the bike, flexibility on the meeting place, easy communication and relaxed exchanges.Stephanie · September 18, 2022

See our reviews onTrustpilot
Share your pre-owned bicycle #beciklet and tag @ciklet.cc
Follow us